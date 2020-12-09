Matchday Three & Four games involving Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold were postponed due to their participation in their respective CAF Inter-Club competitions.

A new date for Accra Hearts of Oak’s opening game away to Aduana Stars which was called off due to COVID-19 concerns has also been fixed.

Below are the new dates for the six outstanding matches:

Week 1- Aduana Stars FC vs Accra Hearts of Oak - Wed, Dec. 16

Week 3 - AshantiGold SC vs King Faisal FC – Wed, Dec. 16

Week 3 - Asante Kotoko SC vs Accra Great Olympics FC– Thurs, Dec. 17

Week 4- Medeama SC vs Asante Kotoko SC –Sun, Dec. 27

Week 4 - Bechem United FC vs AshantiGold SC – Sun, Dec. 27

Week 4 - Great Olympics vs Ebusua Dwarfs - Sun, Dec. 27