GFA sets up 5-member Committee to search for next Black Stars coach

Evans Annang

The Ghana Football Association has announced the roadmap to hire the next Black Stars coach and named a five-member search committee to evaluate and recommend a candidate to the Executive Council for approval.

Kurt Okraku re-elected for 2nd term as Ghana FA president

The search committee will be chaired by Vice President of the Ghana Football Association Mark Addo. Legal Practitioner and law lecturer Ace Ankomah (Esq.) will act as Vice Chairman of the search committee, with the Director of Coaching Education of the GFA, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, Ghana football legend Opoku Nti and William Caesar Kartey, Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, as members.

The search committee has three weeks to recommend the next Black Stars coach to the Executive Council for approval.

A detailed Job Description for the head coach position of the Black Stars will be published soon. However, an abbreviated version of the criteria for the selection of the next head coach is as follows:

Mark Addo
  1. The potential Head Coach should be a proven winner in coaching Top Men’s National Team or Club Football
  2. Must have a football philosophy that aligns with or compliments our DNA
  3. Must hold the highest football license in the world with over 15 years coaching experience
  4. Proven track record in team reconstruction, organization, and development of young talent
  5. Proven disciplinarian, tactician, and leadership skills

The GFA sacked Chris Hughton as coach of the Black Stars on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, after a woeful performance at the 2023 AFCON.

