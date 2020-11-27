Ghana who were ranked 48th in the world have now slipped to 52nd in the FIFA Ranking for the month of November.

The accumulated points of the Black Stars have reduced from 1438 to 1424.

Egypt and Cameroon have surpassed Ghana on the FIFA ranking following a back to back defeat in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in November, 2020.

The Black Stars have dropped on the FIFA ranking because of their inconsistent performance in the double-header against Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana beat Sudan 2-0 in Cape Coast, courtesy of Andre Ayew’s brace, but the suffered a 1-0 defeat against the North Africans in the reverse fixture

On the African continent, Ghana now lies in 8th place.

Senegal, who is 20th in the World, still leads the African table as they go up by one place in the World.

Tunisia is 26 in the World while African champions, Algeria dropped one place to 31st in the World.

Nigeria fell by three places to the 35th spot. Morocco was up by four places to the 35th position.

Coach CK Akonnor has won two and lost two since taking charge of the Black Stars from his former boss James Kwesi Appiah in January, 2020.

However, he had to wait until October, 2020, before playing his first game in charge of the Black Stars. Ghana lost 3-0 against fellow West African neigbours Mali, but bounced back with a 5-1 win over Asian champions Qatar.

Akonnor’s first competitive game was against Sudan in Cape Coast which Ghana won 2-0, but his charges suffered a defeat in the second leg.

Despite losing in the reverse fixture against Sudan, the Black Stars are leading their group which comprise Sudan South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe. They will need just a draw to book a place in the AFCON.