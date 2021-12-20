Ghana has super-dedicated players who want to win AFCON – Kurt Okraku

Ghana hasn’t won any major trophy in almost four decades, with the nation last winning the AFCON in 1982.

The Black Stars have come close in recent years but agonizingly lost in the final of the tournament in 1992, 2010 and 2015.

Speaking at the Executive Council’s meeting with the press in Kumasi, Mr. Okraku said Ghana has what it takes to win next year’s AFCON.

“Currently we have qualified to the AFCON (2021), people think that it is a given, but it has come through hard work, and soon we shall be in Cameroon to try to rewrite history,” he said.

“It’s been 40 odd years since Ghana won the AFCON, but I believe we have a group of super-dedicated players who want to write their names in history and who would fight for glory and honour for Ghana at the AFCON.”

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo has also tasked the Black Stars to win the AFCON and qualify for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

“The target is to bring the cup home by winning the AFCON 2022. We must go a step further than our second-place finishes in 1992, 2010 and 2015 and end the 40-year drought for a title,” he said in April.

“We must also reach at least the semi-finals of the world cup in Qatar. Our exploits in 2010, where we reached the quarter-finals in South Africa, tell us that once prepared, we have the quality and the talent to match any of the best teams in the world.