The world football governing body released the Coca Cola ranking for September on Thursday 17th September 2020 and Ghana remained 46th in the world with 1439 points.

The Black Stars have not been active in 2020 due to the outbreak of Coronavirus which reached its peak in March, which is the reason why they maintained the 46th place.

READ MORE: Naomi Osaka showcases Ghanaian tradition as she celebrates U.S Open in Kente headwrap

The Black Stars last assignment was in November 2019 when the beat South Africa 2-0 in Ghana and edged Sao Tome and Principe in 0-1 in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

On the African continent Ghana are ranked 6th, with Senegal, Tunisia Nigeria, Algeria and Morocco rated 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th respectively.

On the world ranking Belgium maintained their top spot, with France, Brazil and England occupying the 2nd, 3rd and 4th place.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Senior female national team, Black Queens, placed 60th on the World stage and 4th in Africa.