The diva promised the Black Queens that she will donate $10,000 to the playing body if they secure a place in the semi-finals of the WAFU Zone B Women’s Championship.

Ghana reached the semi-finals of the competition though, they failed to advance to the final after suffering a defeat to the eventual winners Nigeria.

Despite failing to defend their title, Yvonne Okoro has presented a cheque of $10,000 to fulfil her promise to the team.

The presentation of the cheque which took place at the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Accra was received by some of the playing body of the Black Queens

Miss Okoro has been involved in a lot of charity works to give back to society as her quota to nation building.

READ MORE: Video: Asamoah Gyan installed as chief in Volta region

The Black Queens won the 2018 WAFU Championship following a win against Nigeria in the final.

But they broke the hearts of Ghanaian sports-loving fans after they suffered elimination from the group stage after when they hosted the rest of Africa in the latter part of 2018 in the Africa Women’s Nations Cup (AWCON).

The 2018 AWCON was also used as qualifying tournament for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, with the top three teams advancing to represent Africa in the global competition.

Ghana will be missing out on the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup to be held in France this summer, as a result of their poor showing in the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.