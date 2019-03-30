Huddersfield Town became the second team in the Premier League era to be relegated before the end of March after a 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace saw them slip 19 points from safety with six games remaining.

Wins for 17th-placed Burnley and Southampton, in 16th, sealed Huddersfield's fate as they matched Derby County's record, set in 2008, for the earliest relegation from the Premier League after 32 games.

Huddersfield were doing a fine job of frustrating Palace in the Selhurst Park sunshine, with the hosts rarely threatening until the latter stages.

Huddersfield's resistance was broken when Wilfried Zaha was fouled in the penalty area in the 76th minute, Luka Milivojevic converting from the spot to put Palace in front.

Patrick van Aanholt's late goal sealed the win as Huddersfield slumped to their 24th defeat of the season.

As the players left the pitch, news filtered through that Burnley's 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton's 1-0 victory at Brighton & Hove Albion had confirmed Huddersfield's relegation.

Huddersfield came into the game on the back of three straight defeats but had much the better of the early action, with Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita forced into two fine saves.