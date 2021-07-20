Ghanaian striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom signs for Beitar Jerusalem

According to a report by Ghanasoccernet.com, the former Red Star Belgrade star signed the contract after passing a medical on Tuesday.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
Black Stars striker, Richmond Boakye Yiadom has joined Israeli side Beitar Jerusalem one a year deal.
According to a report by Ghanasoccernet.com, the former Red Star Belgrade star signed the contract after passing a medical on Tuesday.
He moves on a free transfer that guarantees a huge salary after leaving Polish top-flight side Gornik Zabreze at the end of last season following a six month stay.
“Beitar Jerusalem is pleased to announce the signing of the offensive striker Richmond Boakye, who signed with the team for one season with an option for another season," the club said in a statement on Tuesday night.
Boakye becomes the second Ghanaian to join Beitar Jerusalem this summer after his international team-mates Ewdin Gyasi who joined the club two weeks ago.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh