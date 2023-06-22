Ghanaian youngsters Ernest Nuamah and Bonsu Baah nominated for Golden Boy award

Nuamah and Bonsu are nominated alongside some of the most highly-rated youngsters in Europe, including Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham and Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala.

Other nominees are Manchester United teen sensation Alejandro Garnacho, reigning Golden Boy holder Gavi, Xavi Simmons and Benjamin Sesko.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nuamah, who was previously on the books of the Right to Dream Academy, was recently voted as the 2022/23 player of the season in the Danish Super Liga.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a very productive campaign with Nordsjaelland despite only moving to Europe last year.

He ended the season with 12 goals and also provided four assists as his side finished second to eventual champions Copenhagen.

Nuamah’s impressive season saw him win votes from all players from the 12 clubs as he was crowned player of the year in the Danish topflight.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was also rewarded by Chris Hughton with his first senior Ghana call-up and made his debut in the Black Stars’ goalless draw against Madagascar in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

Bonsu, who also lines up for Norwegian side Sarpsborg, joined the club from Shooting Stars and has been very impressive.

Both Ghanaian players are, however, outside the favourites to scoop the 2023 Golden Boy award, with Musiala leading the index.

Below is the top 10 index:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Jamal Musiala

2. Jude Bellingham

3. Gavi

4. Antonio Silva

5. Alejandro Balde

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Xavi Simons

7. Florian Wirtz

8. Benjamin Sesko

9. Devyne Rensch