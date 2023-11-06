Ghana’s Abdul Mumin ‘pockets’ Bellingham, Vinicius in goalless draw with Real Madrid

The 25-year-old started and scored in his club’s 2-2 draw with Real Sociedad last week and was trusted with another starting spot against Real Madrid.

The Ghana international took his chance and delivered a man-of-the-match performance against the Blancos’ sharp attack.

Mumin helped to shut out the in-form Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr as Rayo Vallecano earned a draw at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The defender made a timely block to deny the hosts in the first half, and completed 18 out of his 21 passes in the game.

He also had 39 touches, and made the most clearances of any player in the game, having had 12 clearances.

Meanwhile, fellow Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus was also on the score sheet during West Ham United’s Premier League clash against Brentford.

The 23-year-old netted a sensational scissor-kick to put the Hammers 2-1 up in the first half to take his goal tally for the English side to seven.