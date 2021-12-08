The team was welcomed at the Kotoka International Airport on Wednesday morning by a delegation from the National Sports Authority (NSA) and the Sports Ministry.
Photos: Ghana’s AFCON-winning amputee team finally arrives at Kotoka Airport
Ghana’s amputee national team has finally arrived home after winning the 2021 Cup of African Nations for Amputee Football.
The Black Challenge impressively beat Liberia 3-2 in the final to win the tournament, which was hosted by Tanzania.
Ghana completely dominated the tournament and defeated Egypt, Nigeria, and Angola on their way to being crowned champions.
In the aftermath of the game, the captain of the team, Richard Opentil, said they did not have money to buy tickets to return to Ghana.
He, therefore, appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to come to their rescue in order to facilitate their return home.
In response, the Ministry of Youth and Sports began arrangements to get the team safely back to Ghana despite making it clear that the Ghana National Amputee Football Association failed to inform the Ministry about the tournament in Tanzania.
The amputee national team finally arrived home on Wednesday with their trophy, which is Ghana’s second in the competition.
Meanwhile, the Black Challenge are expected to present the trophy to President Nana Akufo-Addo and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif later in the week.
