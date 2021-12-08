Photos: Ghana’s AFCON-winning amputee team finally arrives at Kotoka Airport

The Black Challenge impressively beat Liberia 3-2 in the final to win the tournament, which was hosted by Tanzania.

Ghana completely dominated the tournament and defeated Egypt, Nigeria, and Angola on their way to being crowned champions.

In the aftermath of the game, the captain of the team, Richard Opentil, said they did not have money to buy tickets to return to Ghana.

He, therefore, appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to come to their rescue in order to facilitate their return home.

Pulse Ghana

In response, the Ministry of Youth and Sports began arrangements to get the team safely back to Ghana despite making it clear that the Ghana National Amputee Football Association failed to inform the Ministry about the tournament in Tanzania.

The amputee national team finally arrived home on Wednesday with their trophy, which is Ghana’s second in the competition.