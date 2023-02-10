Cursing referees is not the way to go – GFA to Kotoko fans

His comments were on the back of allegations by some Kotoko fans, who believe referees in the Ghana Premier League have consistently been unfair to their club.

Last week, a section of the fans made a trip down to the deity Antoa to curse any referee who would attempt to cheat the Porcupine Warriors.

However, reacting to this, Asante Twum said cursing referees was not the way to go even if the fans want fair officiating.

“I’m not sure cursing referees is the best way to go, we can’t improve officiating by cursing referees. If that is the solution then Ghana would have cursed the centre referee who officiated the World Cup game between Ghana and Portugal,” he told Akoma FM, as quoted by 3 Sports.

“No referee will deliberately decide to cheat Kotoko, I report the referee’s performance to the review committee and the referee’s manager after games that I watched.

“There are situations where we all know the referee’s performance is not at the level we want it to be but for someone to think that the FA manipulates referees to cheat a particular team is unfortunate, and there is nothing like that.”

