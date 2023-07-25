GFA makes prize money payments to 2022/23 GPL, FA Cup and GWPL winners

Ampem Darkoa, who beat rivals Hasaacas Ladies to the women’s league title, have also received prize money of GHc50,000.

Meanwhile, men’s FA Cup winners Dreams FC have been paid GHc100,000, while women’s FA Cup champions also received GHc30,000 as reward.

The FA added that the prize money for the Futsal Premier League champions have also been paid, with that of the Beach Soccer Premier League, the Women’s Premier Super Cup and the Division One League Super Cup to be paid once these competitions are over.

“The Ghana Football Association has made payments to winners of the various competitions in the 2022/23 football season,” the statement reads.

“These merit awards include Prize money for the winner of the betPawa Premier League, as well as the 1st and 2nd runner-up, winner of the MTN FA Cup, the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League, Women’s FA Cup and the Futsal Premier League.”

It added: “Merit awards for Beach Soccer Premier League, the Women’s Premier Super Cup, the Division One League Super Cup and the KGL Foundation U-17 Regional Championship will be cleared as soon as the competitions come to an end.

“Others include prize money for winners of each of the three zones in the Access Bank Division One League and the three clubs that finished second in Zone One, Two and Three.”