Hearts coach Slavko Matic storms Police Headquarters after allegedly clashing with fans

Some irate fans are said to have stormed the Phobians’ training ground at Pobiman, with some reportedly assaulting the Serbian.
Hearts of Oak manager Slavko Matic was spotted entering the Police Headquarters in Accra after some fans reportedly prevented him from holding training on Friday morning.
It is unknown whether Matic was at the Police Headquarters to file a report, but he has been on the receiving end of severe criticism from Hearts’ fans.
The Phobians have been enduring a poor run of form in recent weeks, which has seen them drop to sixth in the Ghana Premier League.
Matic’s side has also won just one of their last five matches and were beaten by cross-city rivals Great Olympics in their last league game.
The inconsistency of the team, coupled with poor results, has put the Serbian coach under pressure, with some fans calling for his exit.
Earlier this week, some fans vowed to chase out Matic if he showed up on the touchline for Sunday’s Super Clash against rivals Asante Kotoko.
The PRO of the National Chapters Committee of Hearts, Kobby Jones, had also warned that they would prevent Matic from stepping on the touchline on Sunday.
“Some section of the supporters – whom I support because Matic is not doing well, want him out,” he said, as quoted by Joy Sports.
“If the management will not prevent him from being on the touchline [on Sunday], we will resist him because we believe he will not help us. We will do that.”
Speaking to Accra-based Asempa FM in a separate interview, Kobby Jones added, as quoted by Kickgh: “We will not allow Matic to lead Hearts of Oak to play against Asante Kotoko.
"He is from Serbia and if anything happens, he will leave but we will endure the pain. He has sacked all the senior players and now the team is failing to perform. We will not allow that to happen.”
Hearts will host Kotoko in the biggest fixture on the local calendar on Sunday, with the game also doubling as the President’s Cup.
