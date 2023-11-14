Hearts of Oak sack head coach Martin Koopman

Koopman was appointed as Hearts manager in August, but failed to have the desired impact on the team’s performances and results.

The Phobians have won just two games in the Ghana Premier League this season and have only scored six goals in 10 outings.

Hearts have also gone without victory in any of their last three league matches under Koopman, with each ending in a draw.

“Accra Hearts of Oak has mutually parted ways with Coach Martinus Koopman,” a club statement shared on social media said.

“This decision forms part of the club's grand aim of restructuring the technical team as we continue with the 2023-24 football season.”

It added: “In the interim, current assistant Coach, Abdul Rahim Bashir has been mandated to take charge as the acting head coach until further notice.

“The Hearts of Oak Management is therefore using this opportunity to thank Coach Koopman for his services whilst at the club and wishes him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”

