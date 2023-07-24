Otumfuo Osei Tutu II: Kotoko is the only institution disgracing me

Having taken a tour of Kotoko’s Adako Jachie training facility project, which is still under construction, the Asantehene made his observations known.

“The current debt is from hotel expenses, players salaries and wages – which have been accrued also from the last two months adding June and July,” he said, as quoted by Joy Sports.

“So we have this debt to clear, before also finding a way around player recruitment. As for you [Kotoko], you are the only ones disgracing me.”

Kotoko comfortably won the league in the 2021/22 season with Prosper Narteh Ogum in charge of the club as manager.

However, the former WAFA boss surprisingly parted ways with the club before the start of last season and was replaced by Burkinabe coach Seydou Zerbo.

Although Zerbo made a bright start to life as Kotoko manager, things began to fall apart midway through the season, which led to his sack.

The Porcupine Warriors went on to endure a disappointing campaign that saw them end the last season in fourth place.