The announcement was made on Thursday, January 18 following a string of poor results and performances from the Dade Boys.
Great Olympics part ways with coach Annor Walker
Ghanaian Premier League side Accra Great Olympics has announced that Annor Walker is no longer the coach of the team.
In the brief announcement, the club stated, “Accra Great Olympics and Coach Annor Walker have mutually parted ways”.
The club via the statement announced the appointment of veteran trainer Jimmy Corbblah as interim head coach as the club “settles for a new technical direction”.
Veteran head coach Annor Walker joined Accra Great Olympics ahead of the 2023-2024 Ghana Premier League season.
