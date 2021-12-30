Gyan brothers crowned men’s double champions at AMTEC tennis championship

In a post on Twitter, the former Black Stars captain shared a photo of himself and his brother holding their trophies.

The said post was accompanied by the short caption: “AMTEC men’s doubles champions.”

Asamoah Gyan has been playing tennis as a part-time sport ever since he parted ways with Turkish side Kayserispor.

He competed in the Accra Open earlier this year but was eliminated at the semi-final stage after losing to Richard Ogum.

Some months ago, the former Sunderland striker rubbished reports that he was considering retiring from football.

Gyan returned to the Ghana Premier League ahead of the start of the 2020/21 season after joining Legon Cities.

Pulse Ghana

While the move sparked excitement among local football fans, the striker was reduced to just six appearances following a series of niggling injuries.

However, the forward maintains that he is not done with football and is working towards returning to the top level, including playing for the Black Stars again.

"I have not retired from football. There were some injuries last season, but I am not done playing football. I can wake up one day and announce my retirement from football but at the moment, I am active,” he said in an interview with Kessben FM in August.

"People will criticise me but I am only hoping to get back to my normal form and weight but if I am not able to regain my form, then I will call it off. But at the moment, I am working on myself to lose my weight.

"I returned to Legon Cities and you could clearly see that things did not go as planned because I have put on weight but I am giving myself another season and I trust I will be back to my form. And if I am on my form, I don't think I will be overlooked. But for retirement, not now."