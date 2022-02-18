‘Super Clash is nostalgic’ – Retired Charles Taylor would love to face Hearts again

Kotoko currently sit at the top of the league table and are 12 points ahead of Hearts, who occupy the eighth position.

Pulse Ghana

Taylor, who featured in this fixture several times when he played for both teams, believes Kotoko are favourites for the game.

The 40-year-old described the fixture as nostalgic, adding that he wished he could feature for the Porcupine Warriors in Sunday’s match.

“The era when Hearts won games with poor form against Kotoko's good form is over,” Taylor told Akoma FM, as quoted by Footballghana.

“It is nostalgic feeling during these times. How I wish I could play again. I would have loved to wear the Kotoko jersey and play against Hearts of Oak.”

Taylor was one of the most exciting talents in the Ghana Premier League from the late nineties to the early 2000s.

He was part of Heart’ famous 64 Battalion that won the treble of league, FA Cup and CAF Champions League in 2000.

He later crossed carpets to play for Hearts’ bitter rivals Asante Kotoko, in what was a very controversial transfer move.