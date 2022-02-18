The two Ghanaian heavyweights will come face-to-face to battle for supremacy at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.
‘Super Clash is nostalgic’ – Retired Charles Taylor would love to face Hearts again
Ghana Premier League legend Charles Assampong Taylor has said he wished he could come out of retirement to play in the Super Clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.
Kotoko currently sit at the top of the league table and are 12 points ahead of Hearts, who occupy the eighth position.
Taylor, who featured in this fixture several times when he played for both teams, believes Kotoko are favourites for the game.
The 40-year-old described the fixture as nostalgic, adding that he wished he could feature for the Porcupine Warriors in Sunday’s match.
“The era when Hearts won games with poor form against Kotoko's good form is over,” Taylor told Akoma FM, as quoted by Footballghana.
“It is nostalgic feeling during these times. How I wish I could play again. I would have loved to wear the Kotoko jersey and play against Hearts of Oak.”
Taylor was one of the most exciting talents in the Ghana Premier League from the late nineties to the early 2000s.
He was part of Heart’ famous 64 Battalion that won the treble of league, FA Cup and CAF Champions League in 2000.
He later crossed carpets to play for Hearts’ bitter rivals Asante Kotoko, in what was a very controversial transfer move.
Taylor is remembered by many Ghanaians for his electric pace and skills on the flanks, having dazzled in his prime. He is also a former top scorer in the Ghanaian league.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh