Here are all the award winners at the 2023 CAF Awards

Evans Annang

The 2023 CAF Awards ceremony was held on December 11, 2023, in Marrakesh Morocco and Nigeria scooped the top prizes for both men and female footballers.

Osimhen and Oshola
Osimhen and Oshola

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen was named the African Male Footballer of the Year and Asisat Oshoala of Barcelona won the African Female Footballer of the Year.

Osimhen won the coveted prize after firing his club to its first Serie A title in over three decades.

The Italy-based striker plundered 27 goals across all fronts as the Napoli entertainers lit up Italian football.

Asisat Oshoala has won the award for a record sixth time after inspiring Barcelona to Champions League glory.

Below is the full list of award winners:

Player of the Year (Men): Victor Osimhen (Nigeria, Napoli)

Player of the Year (Women): Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria, Barcelona)

Interclub Player of the Year (Men): Percy Tau (South Africa, Al Ahly)

Interclub Player of the Year (Women): Fatima Tagnaout (Morocco, AS FAR)

Victor Osimhen et Asisat Oshoala
Victor Osimhen et Asisat Oshoala Victor Osimhen et Asisat Oshoala Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

Coach of the Year (Men): Walid Regragui (Morocco)

Coach of the Year (Women): Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Goalkeeper of the Year (Men): Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al Hilal)

Goalkeeper of the Year (Women): Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC)

Young Player of the Year (Men): Lamine Camara (Senegal, Metz)

Young Player of the Year (Women): Nesryne El Chad (Morocco, Lille)

National Team of the Year (Men): Morocco

National Team of the Year (Women): Nigeria

Club of the Year (Men): Al Ahly (Egypt)

Club of the Year (Women): Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

