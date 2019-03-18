Ghanaian midfielder Essien has sealed a long-term deal that will keep him at Azerbajaini side Sabail FK until 2020 as a player cum coach.

READ MORE: Michael Essien joins Azerbaijan top-tier side Sabail FK

The 36-year-old, rated as one of Africa’s finest midfielders in history began his exciting football career at Liberty Professionals and he got the opportunity to represent Ghana at the U-17 level in 1999.

Michael Essien has a successful football career abroad which spans two decades.

Liberty Professionals -1998-1999

Bastia - 2000-2003

Lyon -2003-2005

Chelsea -2005-2014

Real Madrid - 2012-2012 (loan)

AC Milan - 2014-2015

Panathinaikos -2015-2016

Persib Bandung -2016-17

Sabail FK -2019

Michael Essien has also had impressive national team football career. He represented Ghana at the U-17 and U-20 levels in New Zealand and Argentina respectively.

Michael Essien was a key figure of the Black Stars when Ghana qualified for their maiden FIFA World Cup in 2006 and also featured for the West African powerhouse at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

The former Chelsea midfielder also represented Ghana in several Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament- He helped the Black Stars finish third in 2008 and runners-up in 2010.