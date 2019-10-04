READ MORE: Wilfred Osei Palmer disqualified from GFA presidential race by Vetting Committee

Joseph Paintsil was transferred from Tema Youth to Hungarian side Ferencvárosi Torna Club, known as Ferencváros in 2017 for a reported $1m fee.

It is believed Osei Palmer failed to pay the 10% of the transfer fee to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as required by regulation.

The Vetting Committee which was instituted by the Vetting Committee to conduct the integrity test of all the aspiring GFA presidential candidates to ascertain their suitability for the vacant presidency of the football governing body questioned Palmer over the transfer of Joseph Paintsil when the former Executive Committee member appeared before them.

Sir Kaka a member of the Communications Team of Osei Palmer has disclosed in an interview with Silver FM that one of the reasons for the disqualification of Tema Youth bankroller was his failure to pay 10% of Joseph Paintsil’s transfer fee to the GFA as required by the laws governing the management of football in the country.

The Vetting Committee for the 2019 Ghana Football Association elections disqualified Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer from the race for the presidency on Friday afternoon.

As it stands now, there the number of aspirants for the GFA presidency has been reduced to six, with only Palmer as the casualty.

It is believed the president of Tema Youth was disqualified for allegedly falsifying documents.

By their recommendations, the following have passed as candidates for the respective positions:

President

Amanda Clinton

George Ankoma Mensah

Nana Yaw Amponsah

Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku

George Afriyie

Frederick Pappoe