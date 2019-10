It is believed the president of Tema Youth was disqualified for allegedly falsifying documents and also for having questionable issues surrounding his integrity.

By their recommendations, the following have passed as candidates for the respective positions:

President

Amanda Clinton

George Ankoma Mensah

Nana Yaw Amponsah

Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku

George Afriyie

Frederick Pappoe

Executive Council Members- Premier

Anthony Aubynn

Nana Sarfo Oduro

Mr Albert Commey Aryettey

Mr Frederick Moore

Frederick Acheampong

George Amoakoh

Executive Council Members – Division One

Abdul Karimu Ahmed

Otuo Acheampong Barima Boadu

Kweku Abaka Eyiah

Eric Oppong Yeboah

Ransford Abbey

Justice Boison

Samuel Anim Addo

Gideon Fosu

Mark Addo

Executive Council members – Women

Rosalind Amoh

Edna Quagraine

Evelyn Nsiah Asare

Habiba Atta Forson

RFA Chairpersons:

Ralph Gyambrah – Brong Ahafo

Charles Anton – Brong Ahafo

Daniel Agbogah – Volta Region

Linford Boadu Asamoah – Eastern Region

Nana Kwadwo Budu – Eastern Region

Emmanuel Ankamah – Greater Accra Region

Samuel Aboabire – Greater Accra Region

Eugene Jacquaye – Greater Accra Region

Albert Nana Arthur – Greater Accra Region

Robert Duncan Otieku - Central Region

Daudi Sudugu Yahaya – Upper West Region

Hamidu Seidu Bomison - Upper West Region

Alhaji Moro Ahmed Baba – Upper West Region

Salifu Shaibu Zida – Upper East Region

Mohammed Munkaelu Jnr. Attiah – Upper East Region

Abu-Alhassan Mahamadu – Northern Region

Karimu Umar Farouk – Northern Region

Osei Tutu Agyeman – Ashanti Region

Fred Osei – Western Region

Simon Ehomah - Western Region

James Asiedu Kainyah – Western Region

Mark Bismark Owusu – Western Region

However the following aspirants were unsuccessful and have been duly informed by the Elections Committee :

Wilfred Kweku Osei – Aspirant for president

Alhaji Fuseini Mahama – Aspirant for Western Region RFA Chairman

Roy Arthur – Aspirant for Central Region RFA Chairman