I didn’t authorize the closure of the Accra Sports Stadium – Sports Minister

Facing the Public Accounts Committee earlier on Monday, February 5, the Minister denied playing a role in the decision.

"The main purpose of our sporting facilities is for us to use those facilities to develop talent and also for competitions whether national or international," he said.

"No, I did not [authorize the closure of the sports stadium in December]. I am aware [the stadia was closed] and I did call him [Peter Twumasi] to ask. My major concern was the pitch.

"Even though the NSA by law is the authority having the powers to manage all the sporting facilities for us and to ensure they are in good shape, once we have a major tournament coming; the Africa Games and we have also the Premiership ongoing, my major concern is how much we are getting from these social events that we are giving out these facilities to."

According to him, in a conversation with Peter Twumasi, he asked that renting out the stadium for such events should cease.

"It's something that I have engaged the Director General on that going forward this should not be done because at the end of the day whatever you get from these social events might not be able to maintain the pitch," he added.

The stadium was closed for social events during the festivities by the National Sports Authority while the Ghana Premier League was still active.

