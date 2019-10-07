The 28-year-old was once again on target as Roy Hodgson’s side came from behind to beat West Ham United 2-1 on Saturday.

Jordan’s goal ended a three-game drought in front of goal, having already scored twice in the early stages of the season.

Speaking in the aftermath of the game, the striker hit back at his critics, insisting he has already proven his quality at Crystal Palace.

Jordan Ayew

“Critics are part of the game,” Jordan said in an interview with the London News Online.

“I try to do my best, if I’m here it’s because I have quality. I try to play my quality and I try to do my best.

“I feel settled, I’m very happy. The manager believes in me, the chairman has belief in me, the club and staff have faith in me. Everything is positive.”

Jordan has now scored three goals in the Premier League this season, propelling Crystal Palace into the top four.