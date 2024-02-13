ADVERTISEMENT
I never said Ayew forcefully took the Black Stars armband from Gyan – Laryea Kingston

Evans Annang

Former Black Stars player Laryea Kingston has denied reports that he accused Andre ‘Dede’ Ayew of forcefully taking over from Asamoah Gyan as the national team captain.

Ex-Ghana star Laryea Kingston
Ex-Ghana star Laryea Kingston

He said the comments he made about the Black Stars were about his mistreatment in the team and not about a captaincy dispute.

Expressing disappointment over the misrepresentation of his comments, Kingston emphasized that his remarks were taken out of context and did not imply any wrongdoing on Ayew’s part.

In a recent interview with Graphic Sports, Kingston, 43, explained that his words were meant to highlight the challenges faced by past players who felt mistreated during their time with the national team.

He clarified that his personal experiences, particularly concerning his exclusion from World Cup participation, were not directly linked to the captaincy issue between Ayew and Gyan.

"I was describing the trauma I went through during the days, I was mistreated for being denied the chance to play in the World Cup, not what has been attributed to me," Kingston stated.

"I never mentioned the captaincy issue as has been attributed to me.”

Some media reports weeks back suggest Laryea said Andre forcefully took the captaincy away from Gyan in 2019.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

