I never said Ayew forcefully took the Black Stars armband from Gyan – Laryea Kingston

Expressing disappointment over the misrepresentation of his comments, Kingston emphasized that his remarks were taken out of context and did not imply any wrongdoing on Ayew’s part.

Pulse Ghana

In a recent interview with Graphic Sports, Kingston, 43, explained that his words were meant to highlight the challenges faced by past players who felt mistreated during their time with the national team.

ADVERTISEMENT

He clarified that his personal experiences, particularly concerning his exclusion from World Cup participation, were not directly linked to the captaincy issue between Ayew and Gyan.

"I was describing the trauma I went through during the days, I was mistreated for being denied the chance to play in the World Cup, not what has been attributed to me," Kingston stated.

"I never mentioned the captaincy issue as has been attributed to me.”