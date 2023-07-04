He said the prospects of lacing his boots for a Ghanaian Premier League club in the future is something he anticipates.
I’d love to play in the Ghanaian Premier League before I retire – Jordan Ayew
Black Stars and Crystal Palace attacker, Jordan Ayew has disclosed his desire to feature in the local league before he hangs his boots.
Recommended articles
Speaking in an interview on GTV Sports Plus in Accra, Ayew said he will obviously choose a team that is based in Accra because he stays in the capital city.
"The Ghana Premier League is something that I have in mind. One day I could play for a team in Accra because I base in Accra," he said.
The former Lorient man would join a growing list of Black Stars players who returned to the local league in the closing years of their professional careers if his aim of playing in the GPL materializes.
Agyemang Badu, Sulley Muntari, Agyemang Badu, and Samuel Inkoom are the Black Stars players who returned after spending much of their careers in Europe.
The 31-year-old has had a fulfilling career, playing for some top clubs in Europe, including Olympique Marseille, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, and other notable ones.
More from category
-
Dutch football star Gini Wijnaldum calls on National Chief Imam in Accra
-
I’d love to play in the Ghanaian Premier League before I retire – Jordan Ayew
-
UEFA U19 Champs: Basil Tuma sees positives for Malta despite heavy defeat to Italy