ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

I’d love to play in the Ghanaian Premier League before I retire – Jordan Ayew

Evans Annang

Black Stars and Crystal Palace attacker, Jordan Ayew has disclosed his desire to feature in the local league before he hangs his boots.

Jordan Ayew should be the next Black Stars captain – Solar Ayew
Jordan Ayew should be the next Black Stars captain – Solar Ayew

He said the prospects of lacing his boots for a Ghanaian Premier League club in the future is something he anticipates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Speaking in an interview on GTV Sports Plus in Accra, Ayew said he will obviously choose a team that is based in Accra because he stays in the capital city.

"The Ghana Premier League is something that I have in mind. One day I could play for a team in Accra because I base in Accra," he said.

‘Jordan Ayew gives 100% no matter the position he plays’ – Patrick Vieira
‘Jordan Ayew gives 100% no matter the position he plays’ – Patrick Vieira Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

The former Lorient man would join a growing list of Black Stars players who returned to the local league in the closing years of their professional careers if his aim of playing in the GPL materializes.

Agyemang Badu, Sulley Muntari, Agyemang Badu, and Samuel Inkoom are the Black Stars players who returned after spending much of their careers in Europe.

The 31-year-old has had a fulfilling career, playing for some top clubs in Europe, including Olympique Marseille, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, and other notable ones.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Gini Wijnaldum visits Chief Imam

    Dutch football star Gini Wijnaldum calls on National Chief Imam in Accra

  • Jordan Ayew should be the next Black Stars captain – Solar Ayew

    I’d love to play in the Ghanaian Premier League before I retire – Jordan Ayew

  • UEFA U19 Champs: Basil Tuma sees positives for Malta despite heavy defeat to Italy

    UEFA U19 Champs: Basil Tuma sees positives for Malta despite heavy defeat to Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 things that made Christian Atsu a human angel

Video: Chelsea, Newcastle and Everton help to complete Christian Atsu’s school in Ghana

GFA President Kurt Okraku

Here are the 15 ‘family and friends’ Grunsah has accused Kurt Okraku of working with

‘My family can have a good life’ – Koulibably says he moved to Saudi Arabia for money

‘My family can have a good life’ – Koulibaly says he moved to Saudi Arabia for money

‘If you’re not good, everyone will see it’ – Abedi Pele's advice to son Jordan Ayew

‘If you’re not good, everyone will see it’ – Abedi Pele's advice to son Jordan Ayew