I’d love to play in the Ghanaian Premier League before I retire – Jordan Ayew

Speaking in an interview on GTV Sports Plus in Accra, Ayew said he will obviously choose a team that is based in Accra because he stays in the capital city.

"The Ghana Premier League is something that I have in mind. One day I could play for a team in Accra because I base in Accra," he said.

Pulse Ghana

The former Lorient man would join a growing list of Black Stars players who returned to the local league in the closing years of their professional careers if his aim of playing in the GPL materializes.

Agyemang Badu, Sulley Muntari, Agyemang Badu, and Samuel Inkoom are the Black Stars players who returned after spending much of their careers in Europe.