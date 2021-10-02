RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Injured Ibrahimovic withdraws from Sweden squad

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned from injury three weeks ago but has since been sidelined by an Achilles problem

Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned from injury three weeks ago but has since been sidelined by an Achilles problem Creator: Isabella BONOTTO
Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned from injury three weeks ago but has since been sidelined by an Achilles problem Creator: Isabella BONOTTO

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has pulled out of Sweden's squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers because of his Achilles tendon injury, the country's football federation announced Saturday.

Recommended articles

The striker, who turns 40 on Sunday, has played only once this season for AC Milan, scoring as a substitute in a win over Lazio last month.

He ended a near five-year retirement from international football in March with the aim of playing at Euro 2020, but missed the tournament with a knee injury.

Sweden host Kosovo, on October 9, and Greece three days later.

"Unfortunately, is not far enough in his recovery to be able to play in the next matches," Sweden coach Janne Andersson said in a statement.

"It's a shame for us, and a shame for Zlatan too of course."

The Swedes sit second in qualifying Group B, four points behind Spain but with two games in hand.

Ibrahimovic is his country's all-time record scorer with 62 goals in 118 appearances, but has not found the net in international football since 2015.

Sweden have called up Viktor Gyokeres in his place. Gyokeres, who won the second of his two caps in 2019, has scored nine goals in 11 games this season for English second-tier side Coventry.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate now sells milk

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Manchester United teammate now sells milk

‘Woah!’: England legend Gary Lineker impressed with Mizak Asante’s incredible solo goal

‘Woah!’: England legend Gary Lineker impressed with Mizak Asante’s incredible solo goal

Black Stars: Meet the Champions League participants who are not in Milo’s squad

Black Stars: Meet the Champions League participants who are not in Milo’s squad

‘I’d have killed Jordan Ayew if he were my teammate’ – Thierry Henry slams striker over big miss

‘I’d have killed Jordan Ayew if he were my teammate’ – Thierry Henry slams striker over big miss