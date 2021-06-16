RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Italy coach Mancini hails 'well-deserved victory'

Roberto Mancini hailed a "well-deserved victory" as Italy swept into the last 16 of Euro 2020 with a 3-0 win over Switzerland in Rome on Wednesday.

"Switzerland are a strong team. It was a very hard game. We could have scored earlier, but in the end it is a well-deserved victory," said the Italy coach.

"We played well, we wanted to win at all costs. They started well, it was not easy to win a second game in five days."

Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini left the pitch injured in the first half with the 36-year-old holding his thigh.

"We hope that there is nothing serious, we will see tomorrow," said Mancini. 

"Wales in the last game? You always have to play to win, we'll see. 

"We dedicate this victory to everyone, to everyone who is suffering at the moment."

