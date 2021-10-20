John Mahama’s son Sharaf showed up at stadium to support Hearts of Oak against Wydad

Hearts recorded a narrow 1-0 win over Wydad Athletic Club in the first leg of the second preliminary round.

A late first-half strike from Isaac Mensah was enough to give the Ghana Premier League champions a narrow advantage ahead of the second leg in Casablanca.

In a photo that has gone viral on social media, Sharaf is seen sitting in the VIP section of the stadium to watch the game.

The 24-year-old is known to be very passionate about football, having previously played for Belgian side KV Mechelen.

He also played in ex-Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah’s testimonial match in 2015 and was even training with Ghana Premier League side WAFA during the Coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Last year, Sharaf embarked on a mission to support kids in his hometown in the Northern region through football.