Sharaf, who is reportedly a supporter of the club, was at the Accra Sports stadium to witness the Phobians’ victory over their Moroccan opponents.
John Mahama’s son Sharaf showed up at stadium to support Hearts of Oak against Wydad
Sharaf Mahama, the son of former President John Dramani Mahama, was present to watch Hearts of Oak against Wydad Athletic Club in the CAF Champions League.
Hearts recorded a narrow 1-0 win over Wydad Athletic Club in the first leg of the second preliminary round.
A late first-half strike from Isaac Mensah was enough to give the Ghana Premier League champions a narrow advantage ahead of the second leg in Casablanca.
In a photo that has gone viral on social media, Sharaf is seen sitting in the VIP section of the stadium to watch the game.
The 24-year-old is known to be very passionate about football, having previously played for Belgian side KV Mechelen.
He also played in ex-Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah’s testimonial match in 2015 and was even training with Ghana Premier League side WAFA during the Coronavirus-enforced lockdown.
Last year, Sharaf embarked on a mission to support kids in his hometown in the Northern region through football.
As a way of giving back to society, Sharaf returned to his hometown, Bole, to support kids who aim to carve careers as footballers.
