Jordan Ayew reaches 200 appearances for Crystal Palace

Ayew assisted Chris Richards to open the scoring before doubling Crystal Palace’s lead in the 71st minute with a close finish.

The 32-year-old has now scored in back-to-back Premier League games, having also found the back of the net against Everton a week earlier.

He has also reached double figures for combined goals and assists in the Premier League, impressively boasting four goals and six assists.

After featuring in Crystal Palace’s win against Burnley at the weekend, Ayew achieved the significant landmark of reaching 200 appearances for the club.

Meanwhile, in November, he signed a new contract at Crystal Palace that will see him stay at the club until the summer of 2025.

The former Aston Villa and Olympique Marseille forward has been with the Eagles since 2018 and has developed to become an important member of the team.

Reacting to his contract extension, Ayew described Crystal Palace as his home and said he feels immense pride anytime he wears the club’s jersey.

“It feels great. I think everyone knows how much I love this club. I feel immense pride every time I put on the Palace shirt; this club is my home, and signing a new contract shows that,” he said.

"Everything about Crystal Palace is special – the fans especially. They are our 12th man. There isn't a fanbase as passionate and supportive as ours in the league; you are always with us from the first minute until the end.”

Ayew added: "I'd like to thank the manager – I have so much respect for Roy [Hodgson], he's been so good to me – and Steve Parish and Dougie Freedman. They're always there when you need them. Not forgetting all of staff at the club; we all have a great bond here.

"I hope I can help the club push on up the league. We have a good squad and the belief to achieve something special. I will be giving 100% every week to make sure we go on a good run and start climbing the table."