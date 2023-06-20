Kamaldeen Sulemana, Ransford-Yeboah pull out of U23 AFCON

Sulemana, Konigsorffer and Ernest Nuamah were, however, handed call-ups to the Black Stars ahead of the 2023 AFCON qualifier against Madagascar.

Both Sulemana and Nuamah featured in the game against Madagascar but Konigsorffer was an unused substitute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joy Sports reports that Sulemana and Konigsorffer have since pulled out of the Black Meteors squad, as they are not keen on playing at the U23 AFCON.

Another reason given for the duo’s withdrawal is that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) failed to convince their clubs to release them for the tournament which is not sanctioned by FIFA.

Meanwhile, Nordsjaelland starlet Nuamah will be available for the youth tournament, having also played in the qualifiers.

The U23 AFCON kicks off on June 24, 2023 in Morocco, with a place at next year’s Olympic Games up for grabs.

ADVERTISEMENT