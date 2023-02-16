‘Eating fufu makes me run faster’ – Karim Adeyemi after scoring winner against Chelsea

Adeyemi latched on to the ball in his own area after a corner-kick had been clear and run almost the full stretch of the pitch to score.

The former RB Salzburg forward also breezed past Enzo Fernandez before rounding goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to slot the ball into an open net.

He has since been widely praised for his speed and composure to score and the youngster has attributed his pace to eating African foods.

Addressing the media after the game, Adeyemi, who was born in Germany but has Nigerian roots, said fufu makes him faster.

“I eat a lot of African foods but I have good genetics from my dad. [The food] is called Fufu from Nigeria,” he said when asked about which food makes him as fast.

Opening up further on his brilliant solo goal, Adeyemi stated: “The only thing I was thinking [against Enzo Fernandez] was that I just need to get the ball past him. You just try to win your duels, the goalkeeper came out and there may have been a bit of luck, but I’m delighted with the goal.

“It’s a case of new year, new luck. For me, it’s that simple. As a team, we talked a lot during the break and it brought us closer together.

“The win tonight was crucial and it was unbelievable to play in front of these fans. We wanted to give Chelsea a tough game from start to finish and we’ve won.”