My court victory against Anas is for Kwesi Nyantakyi – Kennedy Agyapong

This was after the legislator also aired a documentary titled “Who watches the watchman”, where he described Anas as corrupt, a blackmailer and an extortionist.

The investigative journalist subsequently brought a GHc25 million defamation suit against Mr Agyapong, but the suit was dismissed by the Accra High Court on Wednesday, March 15.

According to a report by TV3, the presiding judge Justice Eric Baah held that Anas failed to back his claims of defamation with evidence.

Meanwhile, addressing the media after the ruling, Mr. Agyapong dedicated the legal victory to Nyantakyi, who was banned from all football-related activities after being captured in Anas’ Number 12 exposé.

“We have to be bold to speak the truth, Anas goes ahead to [allegedly] defame people and gets away,” the MP said, as quoted by TV3.

“It is only in this country that a journalist covers his face to go and give witness while Supreme Court judges are sitting there… Anas has to come out and apologise. All I am saying is the victory is for Kwasi Nyantakyi.”

In 2018, Nyantakyi was captured in Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ ‘Number 12’ exposé allegedly taking cash gifts and peddling influence.

This led to him resigning as GFA President, as well as losing his positions as FIFA Council Member and 1st Vice President of CAF.

Nyantakyi was subsequently handed a lifetime ban and fined 500,000 Swiss Francs by FIFA in the aftermath of the exposé.

He was also charged with conspiracy to commit fraud, and corruption by a public officer, although he was later granted bail with some sureties.

