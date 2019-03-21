The highlight of Kenya squad is the inclusion of Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama who happens to be the skipper of the team and this is a big boost for the side, after having missed out on the first round clash.

Both Ghana and Kenya have already qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, but they will play their hearts out for pride.

Below is the squad;

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi (St Georges, Ethiopia), Farouk Shikalo (Bandari), John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks)

Defenders: Erick “Marcelo” Ouma (Vasalund, Sweden), Musa Mohammed (Nkana FC, Zambia), David Owino (Zesco, Zambia), Brian Mandela (Maritzburg, South Africa), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Benard Ochieng (Vihiga United, Kenya), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia, Kenya)

Midfielders: Erick Johanna (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Ismael Gonzales (UD Las Palmas B, Spain), Paul Were (Trikala, Greece), Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs, England), Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Christopher Tangen Mbamba (Oskarshamns, Sweden), Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka, Kenya), Anthony Akumu (Zesco, Zambia)

Forwards: Allan Wanga (Kakamega Homeboyz), Pistone Mutamba (Sofapaka), Masud Juma (Al Nassr, Libya)

The match is scheduled for Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Accra Sports Stadium.