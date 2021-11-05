RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Kevin-Prince Boateng and his new girlfriend ink the same tattoos on their bodies

Ex-Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng and his new girlfriend Valentina Fradegrada have inked the same tattoos on their necks.

The footballer and the Italian model started dating a few weeks ago, and have been flaunting their love on social media.

In the latest photo that has gone viral, the couple is captured with a tattoo of the word “spooky” on their necks.

Kevin-Prince Boateng and Valentina Fradegrada with same tattoos
Kevin-Prince Boateng and Valentina Fradegrada with same tattoos Pulse Ghana

It would be recalled that Boateng ended his marriage to ex-Wife Melissa Satta in December 2020 after nine years of being together.

The Hertha Berlin star and Melissa have a son named Maddox and officially got married in 2016 before their divorce four years later.

Just a few months after their divorce, the footballer seems to have already moved on after entering into a new relationship with Fradegrada.

Kevin-Prince Boateng
Kevin-Prince Boateng Pulse Ghana

Fradegrada is an Italian model and is widely credited as the inventor of the 'upside-down bikini' fashion craze.

Boateng and his new girlfriend recently announced their relationship by sharing romantic photos and videos on their social media accounts.

Covering their bed, floor and bathtub in red rose petals, the caption to the lovely post read: "Finally."

Italian model Valentina Fradegrada
Italian model Valentina Fradegrada Pulse Ghana

In a separate post on his Instagram stories, Boateng shared a photo in which he was kissing Fradegrada and captioned it “Love you.”

