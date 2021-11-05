Kevin-Prince Boateng and his new girlfriend ink the same tattoos on their bodies

In the latest photo that has gone viral, the couple is captured with a tattoo of the word “spooky” on their necks.

It would be recalled that Boateng ended his marriage to ex-Wife Melissa Satta in December 2020 after nine years of being together.

The Hertha Berlin star and Melissa have a son named Maddox and officially got married in 2016 before their divorce four years later.

Just a few months after their divorce, the footballer seems to have already moved on after entering into a new relationship with Fradegrada.

Fradegrada is an Italian model and is widely credited as the inventor of the 'upside-down bikini' fashion craze.

Boateng and his new girlfriend recently announced their relationship by sharing romantic photos and videos on their social media accounts.

Covering their bed, floor and bathtub in red rose petals, the caption to the lovely post read: "Finally."

