‘Jesus is the way’ – Kevin-Prince Boateng declares after being baptised

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng has accepted Jesus as his Lord and Saviour after being baptised.

The 36-year-old was baptised in Germany and took to social media to declare Jesus as the way, the truth and the life.

“Revelation 3:20 - And It’s up to US to open the Door or not. JESUS is The way, The truth and The life,” he wrote on Instagram, accompanied by photos of his baptism.

Boateng announced his retirement from professional football in August following a career that spanned nearly two decades.

In a video reel posted on his Instagram page to confirm hanging his boots, Boateng explained why he decided to become a footballer.

“You become a criminal or you play football, so I choose to play football,” the former Barcelona and AC Milan star said.

“I was always special from the first moment and I knew it. I was my biggest rival all the time. There’s no one else who can be my rival.

“Because no one is like me, no one thinks like me, no one has emotions like me. It’s just me and myself. I had to learn that as well, talent is nothing without hard work.”

Boateng was born in Berlin, West Germany and grew up playing for Hertha Berlin’s youth side before being promoted to the senior team in 2005.

Despite his humble background, he went on to play for some of Europe’s best clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.

He also lined up for AC Milan, Schalke O4, Barcelona, Fiorentina and Monza, before returning to Hertha Berlin for one last spell.

Boateng equally enjoyed a trophy-laden career, winning Serie A, Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana, DFB Pokal and La Liga.

For Ghana, he also played at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, earning a total of 15 caps while scoring two goals.

Emmanuel Ayamga

