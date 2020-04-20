Kevin-Prince Boateng who was born to a Ghanaian father and a Germany mother in Germany committed the future of his international football to Ghana.

Kevin-Prince Boateng has revealed in an interview with legendary Thierry Henry that his decision to choose Ghana without waiting for Germany was because he realised his chances of getting a place in the four times champions of the world was very slim.

And he added that playing for Ghana is of the best decisions he has ever made in his football career.

“When you are young, even though I was born in German, you don’t really know who you are. So that’s why a lot of have a lot of questions. I didn’t feel German 100% and I didn’t feel Ghanaian 100%. I was always in the middle. Football came and opened the doors for Germany and I was proud that I was going to play for Germany”.

“As I got older I kept my brain the way I was and I always said what I thought and it was not always welcome. So there came a time when I thought I was not going to make it with Germany, not because of my quality but because of character doesn’t fit. So I decided to play for Ghana and honestly it is one of the best of my career. To go home to see your roots and see a different culture and play two World Cups was amazing.

Kevin-Prince Boateng has represented Ghana at two different World Cups: Germany 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2014 Mundial.

However, he is yet to get a national team call-up since he was sacked from the camp of the Back Stars in Brazil during the FIFA World Cup for indiscipline alongside Sulley Muntari.