They had last beaten Medeama in the 2008-2009 Ghana Premier League season.

Striker Kwame Peprah yet again scored a decisive late goal on Tuesday to give King Faisal a 1-0 win against Medeama SC.

The game was heading to a close until the 89th minute when the youngster rose high to head in the winner with just additional time left to play.

King Faisal failed to take their chances in the first half to leave the score at 0-0 at the break.

Kwasi Donsu and Bright Enchill were introduced in the second half by Medeama head coach Samuel Boadu.

The substitutes made an immediate impact by creating some decent chances but could not find the cutting edge to punish the home side.

King Faisal then left it late to secure all three points after Kwame Peprah made no mistake by heading home from close range.

This is King Faisal’s first back-to-back wins at home since the commencement of the 2020/21 season following an impressive come from behind victory over Berekum Chelsea on match day 11 in Techiman.