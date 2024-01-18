ADVERTISEMENT
King Kudus, Ghanaians on social media crown the Black Stars two-goal hero

Evans Annang

Ghana secured their first point in the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations by drawing against the Pharaohs of Egypt this evening.

Mohammed Kudus scores

Ghana led twice before the Egyptians finally salvaged a draw late in the second half and as expected, Mohammed Kudus was the hero for the Black Stars.

The West Ham player scored for Ghana either side of half and his superb performance in midfield and on the flanks helped the team secure the point.

On social media, especially on X, Ghanaian supporters eulogized the importance of the former Right to Dream player to the Black Stars.

The hailed him as the new King and rightly so!

Check out some of Mohammed Kudus’ praises below

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

Kudus, Inaki Williams benched as Ghana names starting XI against Cape Verde

Ghana boasts 5th most expensive squad at 2023 AFCON worth €196 million

