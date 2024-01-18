Ghana led twice before the Egyptians finally salvaged a draw late in the second half and as expected, Mohammed Kudus was the hero for the Black Stars.
King Kudus, Ghanaians on social media crown the Black Stars two-goal hero
Ghana secured their first point in the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations by drawing against the Pharaohs of Egypt this evening.
The West Ham player scored for Ghana either side of half and his superb performance in midfield and on the flanks helped the team secure the point.
On social media, especially on X, Ghanaian supporters eulogized the importance of the former Right to Dream player to the Black Stars.
The hailed him as the new King and rightly so!
Check out some of Mohammed Kudus’ praises below
