The National Sports Authority on Monday surprisingly announced the temporary closure of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, which implies Asante Kotoko and King Faisal who play their home games at the stadium would have to search for new home venues.

READ MORE: Former Hearts coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi reveals being contacted for Great Olympics job

Gyambibi has said that Bechem Park, Len Clay Stadium at Obuasi and the Cape Coast Sports Stadium are the venues which are high on their agenda.

“Following the decision by National Sports Authority, Kotoko are considering either Obuasi, Bechem or Cape Coast Sports stadium to play our home games,” Gyambibi told Light FM.

“However, each comes with its challenges including traveling and economic factors. How influential can these stadiums be for us.

He added, “We have to factor how we can get our supporters behind us and even how to convey them to the venue we will select because in all these, economical factors must be taking into account before we conclude. It is a serious situation for us and I must admit that.