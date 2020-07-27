Football remains suspended since March 2020 when the first few cases of Coronavirus were recorded in Ghana.

Government has been easing restrictions for Ghanaians to return to their normal activities and despite the lift of ban on non-contact sports and greater percentage of social gathering including religious activities football is still suspended.

Mathew Anim Cudjoe who was a delight to watch in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premer League which has been cancelled as a result of the Coronavirus has called on President Akufo-Addo to lift the ban on contact sports especially football because he is hungry for the beautiful game.

"I want to smell the grass again, get the feel of the ball on my boots. I plead with the President to lift the ban on Sports. My life is incomplete without football,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

The 16-year-old attacking midfielder for Asante Kotoko also made a case for Government to give the green light for football to return because the organisers and the actors of the game such as players, coaches, referees, etc are disciplined enough to observe all the COVID-19 protocols to stay safe.

“The game is about discipline and fair play so to follow the protocols is very easy Crying faceSleepy face#readytofollowtheprotocol.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), after cancelling the Ghana Premier League and other competitions under its watch announced October 2020 as the new date for the start of next season.

The GFA says it will embark on the mass testing of footballers and other actors of the game before the start of next season.