Kotoko’s Mariano Barreto returns to Portugal to renew coaching license

Coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Mariano Barreto has left Ghana for Portugal to renew his coaching license.

Barreto is expected to be out for a few days, a statement from the Kumasi based club announced.

He is set to go for a renewal of his UEFA Pro License and will return on Thursday May 27.

Barreto was brought on board to take over the Asante Kotoko Head Coach role as a permanent replacement for Maxwell Konadu who was axed in December last year.

As the helmsman, he has a record of 5 wins, 3 draws and a loss in the 9 matches he’s overseen.

Under his tutelage, Asante Kotoko are now joint top on the league log with bitterest rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.

