Kotoko’s Mariano Barreto returns to Portugal to renew coaching license

Barreto is expected to be out for a few days, a statement from the Kumasi based club announced.
Coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Mariano Barreto has left Ghana for Portugal to renew his coaching license.
He is set to go for a renewal of his UEFA Pro License and will return on Thursday May 27.
Barreto was brought on board to take over the Asante Kotoko Head Coach role as a permanent replacement for Maxwell Konadu who was axed in December last year.
As the helmsman, he has a record of 5 wins, 3 draws and a loss in the 9 matches he’s overseen.
Under his tutelage, Asante Kotoko are now joint top on the league log with bitterest rivals Accra Hearts of Oak.
