The former AC Milan striker completed his loan move from Sassuolo in the Serie A to Barcelona.

Boateng, 31 has in the past expressed his opinion on the Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi debate, having chosen the former over the latter, despite his assertion that the Argentine is out of this world.

However, he has backtracked his early stance that Ronaldo was the best player in the world after joining Barcelona FC

"I am a Barcelona player and Lionel Messi is the best player in this world and every world," the Germany-born former Ghana international told reporters.

"Why are you laughing? That's the truth, he has shown that with all that he has won in the last 10 years.

"It's a great honour [to be at Barcelona] because Messi is the best player in the world, and Luis Suarez the best striker in the world.

"They play amazingly and being able to play by their side is a great gift."

Boateng is fully aware that he has not been brought in to slot straight into the starting XI, but believes his versatility will serve him well, as he is able to play in midfield and further forward.

"At my age, the number nine role is perfect for me, but for a coach, I think a player like me is a plus because I can play in different positions, but I feel very good as a number nine," the former AC Milan man said.

"I have not talked to the coach [Ernesto Valverde], but I know I have not come to play in the starting line because there are incredible players in this team.

"I'm here because of my experience and to help. I'm here to play well and sign on for more years here, that's my goal."