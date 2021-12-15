Watch: Kumawood actor Lil Win makes his debut for New Edubiase United in 2-0 win

In a video posted on their Twitter page, New Edubiase shared a short clip of the actor in the number 38 shirt as he prepared to grace the pitch.

Pulse Ghana

“And @0fficiallilwin (Kwadwo Nkansah) made his debut today as we triumph over @unistaracademy in a 2-0 victory,” the club tweeted.

In October, Lil Win put pen to paper on a two-year contract with the club ahead of the 2021/22 football season.

As part of the contract, the comic actor cum musician was expected to serve as an ambassador and help promote the brand and other activities of the Division One side.

In a previous interview following his signing, he insisted that he was ever ready to play when given the chance by the coach.

Pulse Ghana

“It’s time to play football. I have signed two seasons for New Edubiase United,” Lil Win told Accra-based Happy FM.

“I currently play in the Number 7 position or any position in the midfield. The coach is the one who requested me.

“The CEO wants me as the ambassador and the Coach also wants me to play. I can play the first 45 minutes and with time I can play full 90 minutes. As long as I play for New Edubiase United, no team will beat us.”

True to his word, Lil Win has now made his debut for the club as he aims to combine football with acting.