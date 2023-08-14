ADVERTISEMENT
Kwasi Appiah files nomination for a spot on GFA’s Executive Council

Evans Annang

Former Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah has filed to contest for a spot on the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association.

His bid is focused on securing one of the five positions designated for Premier League clubs, with his candidacy being supported by Asante Kotoko.

The GFA has reported that a total of 11 candidates, including Appiah, submitted their forms after the application deadline

The election for the Executive Council seats is scheduled for September 27, during which five individuals will be elected to assume office. All candidates will be vetted before the final list is published on Monday, August 28th, according to GFA Elections guidelines and roadmap.

Among the candidates in contention is Elloeny Amande, a former sports journalist and the CEO of Karela United., as well as Nana Oduro Sarfo, a current member of the Executive Council.

Appiah, who has recently taken on a role within Asante Kotoko’s Interim Management Committee, was appointed by club owner Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. This committee has been established to manage the day-to-day operations of the club in the absence of board directors.

