Kwasi Appiah files nomination for a spot on GFA’s Executive Council

The GFA has reported that a total of 11 candidates, including Appiah, submitted their forms after the application deadline

The election for the Executive Council seats is scheduled for September 27, during which five individuals will be elected to assume office. All candidates will be vetted before the final list is published on Monday, August 28th, according to GFA Elections guidelines and roadmap.

Among the candidates in contention is Elloeny Amande, a former sports journalist and the CEO of Karela United., as well as Nana Oduro Sarfo, a current member of the Executive Council.