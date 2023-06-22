Video: Kwesi Nyantakyi escorts Ken Agyapong to file nomination for NPP flagbearership

Mr. Agyapong will face competition from frontrunners Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen in the NPP flagbearership race.

While going to file his nomination form, the lawmaker went with his trusted lieutenants, and Nyantakyi was one of the people who accompanied him to support his presidential bid.

The former football administrator is a longtime friend of the politician, who vehemently defended him after he was caught up in investigative journalism Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ exposé five years ago.

It will be recalled that, in 2018, Nyantakyi was captured in Anas’ ‘Number 12’ exposé allegedly taking cash gifts and peddling influence.

This led to him resigning as GFA President, as well as losing his positions as FIFA Council Member and 1st Vice President of CAF.

Nyantakyi was subsequently handed a lifetime ban and fined 500,000 Swiss Francs by FIFA in the aftermath of the exposé.

He was also charged with conspiracy to commit fraud, and corruption by a public officer, but was later granted bail with some sureties.

Although his lifetime ban was subsequently reduced to 15 years following an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) three years ago, Nyantakyi’s reputation remains damaged.