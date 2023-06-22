ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Video: Kwesi Nyantakyi escorts Ken Agyapong to file nomination for NPP flagbearership

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi accompanied legislator Kennedy Agyapong to file his nomination form to contest for the NPP Presidential candidacy.

Video: Kwesi Nyantakyi escorts Ken Agyapong to file nomination for NPP flagbearership
Video: Kwesi Nyantakyi escorts Ken Agyapong to file nomination for NPP flagbearership

The Assin Central MP was at the party’s headquarters on Wednesday, June 21, 2022, to officially file his nomination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Mr. Agyapong will face competition from frontrunners Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen in the NPP flagbearership race.

While going to file his nomination form, the lawmaker went with his trusted lieutenants, and Nyantakyi was one of the people who accompanied him to support his presidential bid.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former football administrator is a longtime friend of the politician, who vehemently defended him after he was caught up in investigative journalism Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ exposé five years ago.

It will be recalled that, in 2018, Nyantakyi was captured in Anas’ ‘Number 12’ exposé allegedly taking cash gifts and peddling influence.

Kwesi Nyantakyi
Kwesi Nyantakyi Pulse Ghana

This led to him resigning as GFA President, as well as losing his positions as FIFA Council Member and 1st Vice President of CAF.

Nyantakyi was subsequently handed a lifetime ban and fined 500,000 Swiss Francs by FIFA in the aftermath of the exposé.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was also charged with conspiracy to commit fraud, and corruption by a public officer, but was later granted bail with some sureties.

Although his lifetime ban was subsequently reduced to 15 years following an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) three years ago, Nyantakyi’s reputation remains damaged.

The case is still ongoing in court.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Thomas Partey favours Juventus over Saudi Arabia move, says Fabrizio Romano

    Thomas Partey favours Juventus move over Saudi Arabia, says Fabrizio Romano

  • Jordan not selfish; strikers can’t be stopped from shooting – Andre Ayew defends brother

    Jordan Ayew: There’s happiness every time I play with my brother Andre Ayew

  • Video: Kwesi Nyantakyi escorts Ken Agyapong to file nomination for NPP flagbearership

    Video: Kwesi Nyantakyi escorts Ken Agyapong to file nomination for NPP flagbearership

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

West Ham use Black Sherif’s ‘Konongo Zongo’ to celebrate Conference League trophy

West Ham use Black Sherif’s ‘Konongo Zongo’ to celebrate Conference League trophy

Hudson-Odoi, Fosu-Mensah jam to Hiplife classic ‘Ashikele’ (Video)

Video: Hudson-Odoi, Fosu-Mensah jam to Hiplife classic ‘Ashikele’

Meet Chitty Asantewa, the Ghanaian girlfriend of Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham

Meet Chitty Asantewa, the Ghanaian girlfriend of Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham

Cristiano Ronado’s girlfriend entitled to £86,000 per month if couple break up

Cristiano Ronado’s girlfriend entitled to £86,000 per month if couple break up