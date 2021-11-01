RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Lazio fans banned from attending Marseille match

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Lazio fans at the city derby against Roma in September

Lazio fans at the city derby against Roma in September Creator: Vincenzo PINTO
Lazio fans at the city derby against Roma in September Creator: Vincenzo PINTO

Lazio fans have been banned from attending this week's Europa League match at Marseille, although the French government's order produced an angry response from the Italian club on Monday.

Recommended articles

The decree issued Sunday forbids supporters of the Serie A side from travelling to Marseille for Thursday's fixture at the Velodrome in the French south coast port city.

The ban mirrors one put in place by the Italian authorities preventing  Marseille's fans from attending the first leg in Rome on October 21.

The French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin justified the ban because of repeated "violent behaviour" of Lazio supporters and their frequent use of fascist chants and Nazi salutes.

The Serie A club called for an explanation from "the French authorities".

"Lazio cannot accept a gratuitous insult against all its supporters and against the club itself which has always campaigned against violent behaviour and all forms of discrimination in and outside stadiums," the club said in a statement.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Watch: This guy plays FIFA with his feet and is among the best in the world

Watch: This guy plays FIFA with his feet and is among the best in the world

Asamoah Gyan, Samuel Takyi receive Queen’s Baton as parade continues

Asamoah Gyan, Samuel Takyi receive Queen’s Baton as parade continues

Raphael Dwamena: Ghana striker hospitalised after collapsing during Austrian Cup game

Raphael Dwamena: Ghana striker hospitalised after collapsing during Austrian Cup game

Jindo Morishita: Ebusua Dwarfs’ Japanese striker trains with Sulley Muntari

Jindo Morishita: Ebusua Dwarfs’ Japanese striker trains with Sulley Muntari