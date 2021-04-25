Leipzig keep Bayern waiting for Bundesliga title

Defeat for Leipzig would have confirmed Bayern as German champions for the ninth straight season despite Hansi Flick's side losing 2-1 at Mainz on Saturday.

"It was an important win for us," said Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann.

"A defeat would have put too much pressure on the fight for the Champions League and second place.

"It's not 100 per cent safe, but it looks very good," he added. Leipzig hold a seven-point cushion ahead of third-placed Wolfsburg with three games left.

Leipzig made sure the champagne went back on ice in Munich for at least another fortnight after Stuttgart played most of the game a man down.

With just 12 minutes gone, 19-year-old defender Naouirou Ahamada was shown a red card, upgraded from yellow after a VAR review, for a rough tackle on Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara.

Haidara headed the hosts into the lead just 20 seconds after half-time when the Malian midfielder smashed home a Dani Olmo cross.

Having been brought down in the area, Forsberg picked himself up and converted a penalty as Leipzig trimmed Bayern's lead at the top to seven points with three games left.