Coach C.K Akonnor has come under scrutiny following the Porcupine Warriors' exit from the CAF Confederation Cup, with reports rife that the club is set to sack the former Ghana captain.

However, the rumours over Akonor's future has not been received well by most of the club's fans including Malik Jabir, who thinks the Reds should build the future around the 45-year-old.

“Sacking the coach won’t be the solution to the problems in the team but we must prepare and build a formidable team for the future,” he said.

“The management and the technical team should tackle the defensive problems because it affected the team from the start of the competition instead of thinking about sacking the coach,” he added.

C.K Akonnor joined Asante Kotoko last October on a three-year contract and was the first manager to lead the side to the group stages of the CAF Confederations since 2008.